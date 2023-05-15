Suspects appearing to be juveniles steal man’s truck after asking for ride to SE Houston apartment complex

Suspects appearing to be juveniles steal man’s truck after asking for ride to southeast Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects accused of robbing a man after he dropped them off at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

On March 25 at around 10:45 p.m., a man pulled into a convenience store parking lot located in the 5000 block of Bellfort.

The man said that as he exited his vehicle, he was approached by three unknown males, who appeared to be juveniles. The group asked him for a ride and since he had seen them around the area before, he agreed to drive them to an apartment complex located at 5050 Sunflower, HPD said.

When they arrived at the apartment parking lot, the man said all three of the suspects pulled out handguns and forced him to get out of the truck. The suspects then drove away in the victim’s 2002 black Ford Ranger, police said. As of Monday, the man’s vehicle had not been recovered.

Watch surveillance video from HPD:

Police said the suspects’ descriptions are as follows:

Suspect #1: Male wearing a red beanie, black hoodie and an ankle monitor.

Suspect #2: Male with a medium build wearing a black hoodie and short dreadlocks.

Suspect #3: Male wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of any suspects in this case may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.