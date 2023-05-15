Katy ISD junior high school evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found on campus

Katy ISD announces first three weeks of classes to be entirely online

KATY – Cardiff Junior High School in the Katy Independent School District has been evacuated after a “suspicious package” was found on campus, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. The school district said the package released some smoke.

According to deputies, Katy ISD officers responded to reports of a suspicious package located in the 3900 block of Dayflower Drive at Cardiff High School.

When officers arrived, deputies said they located the package, which was left underneath a cafeteria table.

The school has since been evacuated, and the HCSO bomb squad units are responding.

The district released the following statement:

“As you are aware, CJH students and staff were evacuated from the campus and relocated to Mayde Creek High School earlier this afternoon as fire officials assessed a smoking item on the campus. CJH parents who wish to pick up their students may head to the Mayde Creek High School Performing Arts Center (PAC) to check out their student for the remainder of the day. CJH students who wish to remain at Mayde Creek High School for the remainder of the day will be supervised by CJH staff and faculty. Updates will be provided as information becomes available. Thank you for your patience and support.”

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.