‘I’m not shy’: Martha Stewart graces Sports Illustrated cover, making her oldest model at 81 years old

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Martha Stewart is seen leaving 'Today' Show on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

America’s home goods queen has gone from the cover of her Living Magazine to a more risqué spread, and we’re here for it!

Martha Stewart, 81, made history this month with her feature on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Thrilled to be on cover of the @SI_Swimsuit issue! I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things. Pick up on newsstands May 18th! #SISwimsuit #SISwim23 @ruvenafanador pic.twitter.com/DsRgLr6crK — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) May 15, 2023

On NBC’s TODAY show, Stewart discussed preparing for the shoot, being open to change and evolution, and living with confidence.

In the write-up on Sports Illustrated’s website, Stewart was cited as being the “very definition of [an] ‘influencer,’” reaching more than 100 million fans a month.

Prior to Stewart’s spread, 74-year-old Maye Musk was named the oldest woman to be photographed and featured on a cover.

Alongside Stewart for the 2023 covers were Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader.

Stewart is known for various business ventures such as her published books, cooking, and homemaking, and even her loving friendship with her BFF Snoop Dogg.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 12: Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart celebrate the grand opening of The Bedford by Martha Stewart At Paris Las Vegas on August 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment) (2022 Denise Truscello)

When asked by The New York Times about the shoot and the amount of prep time it took her to get ready, Stewart replied, “I’m still healthy, my hair is nice, and my skin is good. As for filters, forget it. I keep my facial appointments with Mario Badescu. I’ve done that once a month religiously for 40-something years.”

SEE ALSO: Martha Stewart reveals smooth, glowing skin in zoomed-in selfie

The NY Times also asked the homemaker-slash-lifestyle guru if she flirts with people...

She responded, saying, “Oh, do I. Of course I do. I’m not shy. I find certain men very attractive. If I am at a social event, I will make sure that I talk to those very attractive men.”

During her teenage years, Stewart reportedly modeled, working with brands such as Chanel and Unilever.

For the Sports Illustrated shoot, Stewart was photographed in the Dominican Republic.

Click here to view the images.