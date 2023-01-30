Martha Stewart reveals smooth, glowing skin in zoomed-in selfie

Martha Stewart attends the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party on January 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix)

Martha Stewart is no stranger to the selfie.

In her latest Instagram post on Sunday, January 29, Stewart shared an ultra-zoomed in selfie of her face, capturing the lifestyle expert with her head tilted back, eyes closed, and lips pursed — showing off her smooth, glowing skin.

“Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a new selfie!!!” the 81-year-old captioned the post. “Absolutely no re-imaging!!! Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates @bedfordpilates every other day. By re -imaging I meant no filtering my selfie !”

