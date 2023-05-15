Driver dies at hospital after being shot twice, crashing into storage unit in NE Harris County

Driver shot, loses control of vehicle, crashes into storage unit in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A driver was shot twice, and crashed on top of a storage unit in northeast Harris County early Monday, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said.

Sgt. Ben Beall said deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Eastex Freeway feeder and Hartwick at around midnight.

Investigators said two vehicles left a parking lot and reportedly began speeding on the Eastex Freeway feeder.

One of the vehicles -- with two men in their 20s inside -- lost control, crashing their truck into a collision center and hitting at least four vehicles.

The truck eventually ended up upside down on top of another vehicle next to a storage unit.

Beall said two people were inside the truck. Both of them were transported to area hospitals where paramedics discovered that the driver sustained two gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the passenger suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK. Sgt. Beall said he cooperated with authorities.

Investigators said the two were part of a car meet at a nearby shopping center prior to the crash.

Deputies are investigating how the driver was shot and whether racing was a factor.

At this time the Eastex Freeway feeder road remains shut down as deputies investigate the scene.