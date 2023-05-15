79º

All lanes shut down at Westheimer Road in west Houston after vehicle knocks out power pole

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – All lanes on Westheimer Road in west Houston are shut down due to a vehicle crash that knocked out a power pole according to Houston Police Department.

Drivers are urged to avoid the 9700 block, 9800 block and 9900 block of Westheimer Road between West Rivercrest and South Gessner Road.

Details on the crash are unknown at this time.

Crews are working to remove power lines on the roadway.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

KPRC 2 will bring you the latest details as soon as they’re available.

