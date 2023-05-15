All lanes shut down at Westheimer Road in west Houston after vehicle knocks out power pole

HOUSTON – All lanes on Westheimer Road in west Houston are shut down due to a vehicle crash that knocked out a power pole according to Houston Police Department.
Drivers are urged to avoid the 9700 block, 9800 block and 9900 block of Westheimer Road between West Rivercrest and South Gessner Road.
Details on the crash are unknown at this time.
Crews are working to remove power lines on the roadway.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
KPRC 2 will bring you the latest details as soon as they’re available.
⛔️ALL lanes in the 9700-9900 blocks of Westheimer Rd are shut down after a vehicle crashed and struck a power pole. Power lines are in the roadway.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 15, 2023
Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. #hounews #houtraffic pic.twitter.com/U6VIOuGXeM