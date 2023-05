ALVIN, Texas – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 66-year-old man reported missing in Alvin.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Don Allen, 66, was last seen in the 1500 block of W. Adoue Street in Alvin at approximately 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and using a walker. He also has a trach scar on his throat.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call the Alvin Police Department at 281-388-4370.