SUGAR LAND – Sugar Land police are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach in the parking lot of a hospital.

According to Doug Adolph, Communication Director for the City of Sugar Land, a call came in at 1:50 p.m. of a shooting at Kindred Hospital.

Two men were in an altercation in the parking lot of the hospital when one of them shot the other man in the stomach.

The shooting victim was transported to another hospital. The suspect fled the scene, possibly in a Mercedes vehicle.