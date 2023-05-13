Man allegedly shot at person in NW Harris County, hid in bathtub before being arrested

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man who the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said fired shots at a person was arrested after deputy constables found him hiding in a bathtub.

According to the constable’s office, they responded Friday to the 9700 block of Mill Shadow Drive. During the investigation, they determined that Jessie Leonard, 20, pointed a gun and fired it multiple times attempting to inflict serious bodily injury to the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.

Deputy constables found Leonard hiding in a bathtub at his residence.

Leonard was arrested and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond and court information have not been set at this time.