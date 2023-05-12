Husband charged with stabbing wife to death in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal stabbing of his wife in southwest Houston.

Ausencio Garcia, 44, was charged with murder after reportedly stabbing his wife at a home on Wednesday in the 14100 block of Del Papa Street.

Houston police said officers were dispatched to the stabbing call and found 40-year-old Julia Picazo Carranza dead with multiple stab wounds.

Police spoke with witnesses and gathered evidence and determined the suspect in the case was Carranza’s husband. They learned he was arrested several hours later after a chase in Bellville, Texas.

Police said Garcia remains in custody in Bellville and will eventually be brought to the Harris County Jail.