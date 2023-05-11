Woman dead after stabbing in SW. Houston

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after a stabbing in southwest Houston Wednesday.

According to Houston police, the stabbing happened in the 14100 block of Del Papa Street.

Southwest officers are at a homicide scene 14100 Del Papa. Adult female deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/eIsXRqHj20 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 10, 2023

Police said they were called to the scene at 5:12 p.m. The woman is believed to be in her 40s.

Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said they believe the crime was a targeted offense, and they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

No one is in custody at this time, but Crowson said they believe they know who the suspect is.