Deadly Webster crash prompts safety concerns at busy intersection

WEBSTER – Travis “TJ” Watson should be planning a wedding with the love of his life but all that came to end on Wednesday morning. His uncle, William Rivera, said the 21-year-old League City man died in a crash in Webster.

“He’s supposed to get married in December and his fiancé; it’s hard for her and it’s tough. Tough for the whole family,” said Rivera.

The crash happened near the Interstate 45 feeder and West NASA Bypass South Frontage Road.

Police said a white Ford truck was traveling northbound when it collided with Watson’s green Toyota Carolla, which was traveling eastbound. Watson died at the hospital.

Records show there have been several other crashes in the area near the intersection.

According to Webster police, 196 crashes have been reported in the past three years. They said142 of those accidents were minor and 49 were major. It’s unclear why there have been so many other crashes, or if there is a common factor.

“I think it’s an issue and there’s enough accidents and things on paper to show that it’s a problem. Something needs to change,” Rivera said. “I don’t think any other families need to go through any other tragedies at this intersection.”

The cause of the deadly crash was under investigation.

Rivera said he will miss his nephew’s kindness the most.

“You walk in a room; he’s always smiling no matter what. He was full of life. Smiling, smiling, always trying to be better,” said Rivera.

TxDot is the agency in charge of the intersection.

Officials tell KPRC 2 they have not received any recent complaints. They sent an employee to check on safety concerns at the intersection on Thursday.