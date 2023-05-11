At least 2 cases of drug-resistant ringworm infections found in the U.S., CDC says

May 18: Among What's Going Around: Ringworms

Two cases of highly contagious, drug-resistant ringworm infections have been detected in New York City — the first such cases reported in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday.

The infection was first identified in a 47-year-old woman who had developed a bad case of ringworm, also known as tinea, while traveling in Bangladesh.

A rash had erupted across most of her body and typical antifungal creams did nothing to alleviate it.

