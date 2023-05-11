As Title 42 ends, cities along Texas border anticipate surge of migrants seeking political asylum

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Title 42, the controversial pandemic-era immigration policy is set to expire on Thursday.

However, Brownsville is one border city in Texas that is already experiencing a surge like it never has before.

KPRC 2 Investigates arrived at the border town Thursday afternoon and witnessed a large number of Venezuelan immigrants on the streets.

Local organizations are preparing to help migrants entering the Houston area.

Brian Olivero made it clear he was happy to be in Texas. Venezuela is behind him and he is looking forward to a life in New York City with his five-year-old son Brayden.

Their story is just one of thousands crossing every day into Brownsville. An abandoned golf course has become the epicenter for a surge of migrants.

Tens of thousands of migrants have entered in recent months and with Title 42 ending on Thursday, thousands of more are expected to make their way into the United States.

Venezuelans claiming political asylum were easy to spot all around the downtown and even at the International Airport in Harlingen due to the blue bag they all were carrying.

The bag is a symbol that they have been processed by the federal government, their paperwork has been completed inside and they are good to go to their next stop.

One of them was Rosie Carrillo, a former security guard who is back home now and in search of a more secure life with an aunt in Georgia.

Carrillo told KPRC 2 Investigate she left Venezuela because the minimum wage was $1.

Thirty-year-old Nickerson Camacho was a doctor specializing in plastic surgery in Venezuela. He left for the same reason the vast majority have, because of the ‘bad lifestyle’ the government has imposed on Venezuelans.

After trekking for the past three weeks, Camacho plans to move to Miami and says that he looks forward to starting work in his new homeland.

At one location, thousands come in every day and then the next day they are gone and more new faces have already replaced them.

KPRC 2 Investigates will continue reporting from the border on Thursday and Friday.