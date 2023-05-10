The Queen is BACK🐝👑🎶 Here’s a first look at Beyoncé's ‘RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR’ debut night in Stockholm, Sweden

The Houston legend came through swingin’ the first night of her Renaissance World Tour overseas.
Mrs. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter seems to be locked and loaded as she begins her highly anticipated cross-country tour.
First up, Stockholm, Sweden!
Social media raved at the exact moment Queen Bey graced the stage in what appeared to be a metallic and chrome-themed wardrobe.
Users even spilled some tea, saying Bey dropped a mash-up of her hit record ‘Diva’ paired with Lil Uzi’s top-charting ‘I Just Wanna Rock.’
(IMAGINE THE TIKTOKS TO COME😱)
Also spotted in pictures from the sold-out show was her notorious, blinged out, mega statue of a horse along with several other high-tech features one must see in person to believe.
Bey and her crew will be in Houston later this year in September.
