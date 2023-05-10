The Queen is BACK🐝👑🎶 Here’s a first look at Beyoncé's ‘RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR’ debut night in Stockholm, Sweden

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

The Houston legend came through swingin’ the first night of her Renaissance World Tour overseas.

Mrs. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter seems to be locked and loaded as she begins her highly anticipated cross-country tour.

First up, Stockholm, Sweden!

Social media raved at the exact moment Queen Bey graced the stage in what appeared to be a metallic and chrome-themed wardrobe.

Users even spilled some tea, saying Bey dropped a mash-up of her hit record ‘Diva’ paired with Lil Uzi’s top-charting ‘I Just Wanna Rock.’

(IMAGINE THE TIKTOKS TO COME😱)

Also spotted in pictures from the sold-out show was her notorious, blinged out, mega statue of a horse along with several other high-tech features one must see in person to believe.

Bey and her crew will be in Houston later this year in September.

KPRC 2 will update this story when new footage becomes available.