Moms can enjoy free admission to this Houston waterpark on Mother’s Day weekend

Typhoon Texas, as seen in this promotional image shared on Instagram.

HOUSTON – Looking to have some fun with the family this Mother’s Day weekend?

Typhoon Texas Houston is giving a special Mother’s Day offer to families who are celebrating their mom this year.

On Sunday, May 14, all moms will receive free admission to the park with the purchase of a regular ticket at the ticket window.

“Mother’s Day is all about celebrating the special women in our lives and we wanted to do something extra special for them this year,” said Typhoon Texas Houston General Manager Jesse Benavidez. “We invite families to come out to the park and enjoy a day of fun in the sun while treating mom to a special day she’ll never forget.”

Typhoon Texas Houston will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Sunday. The waterpark is known for its fun water rides, lazy river, and wave pool.

For more information, go to https://typhoontexas.com/houston.