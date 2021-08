KATY, Texas – Typhoon Texas’ waterslide will shine with red, white and blue lights through the end of this week in Katy.

This specially-lit slide is in honor of Katy-native Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock along with all other Katy Olympians, Typhoon Texas said in a news release.

Typhoon Texas and its Olympic-themed slide is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy, TX 77494.