‘Just trying to fit in:’ Substitute teacher accused of letting 7th-grade student use her vape pen

EUSTIS, Fla. – A substitute teacher at a Florida middle school was arrested after police say she let a student use her vape pen, WKMG reports.

Jennifer Hale, 50, was arrested and charged with child abuse.

According to court documents, officers responded to the Eustis Middle School on May 2 after Hale reportedly allowed a 7th-grade student take a hit from her vape.

When questioned, officers said Hale admitted to the school’s principal that she gave the vape to the student after they asked, stating, “I was just trying to fit in.”

She was then removed from the campus and told she was no longer allowed to return, according to police.

On May 5, Hale was arrested and booked into jail, Her bond was set at $1,000.

