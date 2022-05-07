2nd grader says Fort Bend ISD substitute teacher followed her into restroom; Father wants disciplinary action

Fort Bend ISD officials are investigating serious allegations involving a second-grade student and her substitute teacher at Jan Schiff Elementary.

The 8-year-old’s parents told KPRC that the substitute teacher allegedly followed their daughter into the restroom at school.

“My daughter said she walked in and realized the male teacher was still behind her, and she went into the stall, and then seven or eight seconds later she goes running out,” said the student’s father Anthony Parker.

Parker said the incident took place on Tuesday around lunchtime.

A nearby teacher notified the authorities when the young girl explained what had happened.

“He didn’t touch her or anything but what were your intentions of going in there?” Parker said.

Parker said the teacher was questioned and asked to leave the campus but is not facing any criminal charges at this time.

“He was gone when I showed up to school, and all they said was they took a statement and let him go about his day, which doesn’t sit well with me because who’s to say this is his first or last time doing it,” said Parker.

KPRC reached out to the district and obtained a statement:

“The district was made aware of the alleged incident on Tuesday and immediately began an investigation. The substitute teacher was removed from campus. We don’t have further details to share at this time due to the investigation and privacy considerations. Meantime, we continue to do everything we possibly can to provide our students and staff with safe, healthy environments in which to learn and work.”

The incident remains under investigation.