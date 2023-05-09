Body found partially submerged in ditch near roadway in Aldine area

HOUSTON – The body of a man was located in a ditch in the Aldine area Tuesday afternoon.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the body was found in the 11200 block of Foy Lane at Mooney.
Officials have yet to identify the body.
@HCSOTexas units responded to the 11200 blk of Foy Ln @ Mooney (Aldine area). The body of a deceased male has been located. The body is partially submerged in a ditch, near the roadway. Investigators are responding. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/gyKkhifiCT— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 9, 2023