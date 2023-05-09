76º

Body found partially submerged in ditch near roadway in Aldine area

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – The body of a man was located in a ditch in the Aldine area Tuesday afternoon.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the body was found in the 11200 block of Foy Lane at Mooney.

Officials have yet to identify the body.

