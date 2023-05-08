Suspect wanted after allegedly sexually assaulting employee during robbery at adult store in Humble area

HUMBLE, Texas – A man is now wanted after Houston police say he sexually assaulted a clerk while robbing a store in the Humble area earlier this year.

According to HPD, the incident took place on March 25 at an adult store located at the 15800 block of Eastex Freeway around 5 a.m.

Police say the suspect reportedly forced his way to the employee’s area behind the register and then threatened to harm the her if she refused to cooperate.

He reportedly went on to demand money from the cash register, then forced the employee to the back office, where he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect then fled the location in an unknown direction.

It is unclear how much money he got away with.

The suspect was described as a man, about 45 to 55 years old, with a medium build.

He was wearing a Texas Longhorn hoodie, black pants, and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.