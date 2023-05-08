Spring Branch ISD to host board meeting to discuss budget issues

HOUSTON, Texas – Spring Branch ISD will hold a board meeting Monday to discuss the district’s budget issues.

The meeting, which will be held at the district’s headquarters located at 955 Campbell, will be another plea for lawmakers to increase funding for basic allotment.

The Texas Education Agency describes the basic allotment as, “the legislatively mandated apportionment of funds from the general revenue funds that go to each school district to provide a basic level of education for the district’s residents.”

The current basic student allotment is $6,160 and the district is asking for it to be raised by $1,000. The legislature is proposing a $90 increase for the first year and $50 for the second. The district says this doesn’t account for inflation.

“For us, it was a very simple minimum ask of saying, ‘if you’re going to increase the basic allotment, let’s start with coverage of inflation of 18%, which equates to about $1,000. So, we were looking at an increase of the basic allotment to about $7,200, as a minimum,” Spring Branch ISD Board of Trustee Secretary John Perez said.

For the 2023 – 2024 school year, the school district expects up to $40M in funding loss. The district said it’s concerned because they won’t be able to offer any raises, which means teachers may start looking for work elsewhere.

“It’s a very competitive market right now. There’s a shortage of teachers across the nation. We care for our teachers very much,” Perez said.

For the 2024 – 2025 school year, they’re looking at a possible $50M loss. They are looking at several options to adjust for the potential loss including school closures and increasing class size.

Spring Branch Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Blaine, Ed. E. said if the legislature does not increase the basic allotment by at least $1,000 the district would have to consider the following: