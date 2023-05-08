Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old man with cognitive impairment last seen in Spring

A Silver Alert was issued on Monday for a missing 84-year-old man with a cognitive impairment.

SPRING, Texas – A Silver Alert was issued on Monday for a missing 84-year-old man with a cognitive impairment.

Law enforcement is looking for Francis Bozeman. He is 5′10″ and weighs 250 lbs. Bozeman has white hair and blue eyes.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen wearing a gray button-up shirt and blue jeans. The man was last seen on Sunday around 6:55 p.m. in the 300 block of Spring Woods Drive in Spring, Texas.

He was in a red 2016 Toyota Camry with the following Texas license plate: LYK0337.

Authorities said the man’s health and safety is in danger due to his disappearance. If anyone has seen Bozeman or has information to report, they should call the sheriff’s office at 936-760-5800 and use option 3.