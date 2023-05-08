82º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old man with cognitive impairment last seen in Spring

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Montgomery County, Texas
A Silver Alert was issued on Monday for a missing 84-year-old man with a cognitive impairment. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

SPRING, Texas – A Silver Alert was issued on Monday for a missing 84-year-old man with a cognitive impairment.

Law enforcement is looking for Francis Bozeman. He is 5′10″ and weighs 250 lbs. Bozeman has white hair and blue eyes.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen wearing a gray button-up shirt and blue jeans. The man was last seen on Sunday around 6:55 p.m. in the 300 block of Spring Woods Drive in Spring, Texas.

He was in a red 2016 Toyota Camry with the following Texas license plate: LYK0337.

Authorities said the man’s health and safety is in danger due to his disappearance. If anyone has seen Bozeman or has information to report, they should call the sheriff’s office at 936-760-5800 and use option 3.

A Silver Alert was issued on Monday for a missing 84-year-old man with a cognitive impairment. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email