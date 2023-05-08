76º

Man driving truck loses control, crashes into Sugar Land’s Brooks Lake

Two children were in the truck, but no one was hurt

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Truck crashes into Brooks Lake (Wally Crow)

SUGAR LAND – A man driving a truck with two children inside lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a Sugar Land lake Sunday.

According to Doug Adolph, Communications Director for the City of Sugar Land, the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A man was driving a truck with two children in it when he lost control on Brooks Street.

The vehicle ended up in Brooks Lake. There were no injuries and everybody in the truck got out safely. One lane of Brooks St was closed temporarily.

There was no sign of intoxication and there will most likely be no citations issued. There is also no sign of oil and gas in the water.

The investigation is ongoing.

