Man driving truck loses control, crashes into Sugar Land’s Brooks Lake

SUGAR LAND – A man driving a truck with two children inside lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a Sugar Land lake Sunday.

According to Doug Adolph, Communications Director for the City of Sugar Land, the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A man was driving a truck with two children in it when he lost control on Brooks Street.

Truck crashes into Brooks Lake (Wally Crow)

The vehicle ended up in Brooks Lake. There were no injuries and everybody in the truck got out safely. One lane of Brooks St was closed temporarily.

There was no sign of intoxication and there will most likely be no citations issued. There is also no sign of oil and gas in the water.

The investigation is ongoing.