Coast Guard suspends search for missing 19-year-old last seen swimming near Surfside Beach

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

DeAngelo Phillip Jackson. (Texas EquuSearch)

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – The Coast Guard said they have suspended the search for a missing swimmer last seen near Surfside Beach.

DeAngelo Phillip Jackson, of Navasota, Texas went missing Friday.

The Coast Guard said crews searched approximately 305 square miles for a combined 25 search hours.

“The decision to suspend the search is never easy, but we remain ready to resume the operation should any new information arise,” said Lt. j.g. Melissa Brizzi, command duty officer, Sector Houston-Galveston. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, and we hope they find solace and strength during this difficult time.”

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification Friday at 6:43 p.m. from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office stating a swimmer was swept out by a wave near Surfside Beach.

Texas EquuSearch has also been assisting in the efforts to find Jackson.

