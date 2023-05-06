85º

Texas EquuSearch looking for missing teen last seen swimming near Surfside Beach in Brazoria County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Authorities are searching for 19-year-old DeAngelo Phillip Jackson. (Texas EquuSearch)

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Texas EquuSearch is looking for a missing 19-year-old on Saturday, who was last seen swimming near Surfside Beach in Brazoria County.

Authorities said they are looking for DeAngelo Phillip Jackson, of Navasota, Texas.

He was last spotted swimming close to Surfside Beach. Jackson is 6′3′' and was wearing black shorts with an orange stripe around the waistband. He was not wearing a shirt.

“Family and friends are desperate to locate DeAngelo and searches are underway. Please keep DeAngelo and his parents in your prayers,” Texas EquuSearch shared on social media.

