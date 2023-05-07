78º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Teenage girl in critical condition after shooting possibly involving other teenager in northwest Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Harris County Sheriff's Office
Police lights at a crime scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting that possibly involved another teenager, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Precinct 5 deputies were called to the 19700 block of Redwood Manor Lane Sunday morning in northwest Harris County.

When deputies arrived, they saw that a 16-year-old girl had been shot. She was flown to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Authorities said the possible suspect is a teenage boy who is about 14-years-old, and he fled to a house near the area.

The boy may have shot the victim unintentionally, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies are investigating this case.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email