Teenage girl in critical condition after shooting possibly involving other teenager in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting that possibly involved another teenager, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Precinct 5 deputies were called to the 19700 block of Redwood Manor Lane Sunday morning in northwest Harris County.
When deputies arrived, they saw that a 16-year-old girl had been shot. She was flown to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
Authorities said the possible suspect is a teenage boy who is about 14-years-old, and he fled to a house near the area.
The boy may have shot the victim unintentionally, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies are investigating this case.
Earlier this morning, Pct 5 deputies responded to an incident at the 19700 blk of Redwood Manor Ln. Deputies learned that a teen female (16) had been shot. The female was taken by Lifeflight in critical condition. The possible suspect, a teen male (approx 14 yrs), fled to a— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 7, 2023
1/2