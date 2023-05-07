Teenage girl in critical condition after shooting possibly involving other teenager in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting that possibly involved another teenager, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Precinct 5 deputies were called to the 19700 block of Redwood Manor Lane Sunday morning in northwest Harris County.

When deputies arrived, they saw that a 16-year-old girl had been shot. She was flown to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Authorities said the possible suspect is a teenage boy who is about 14-years-old, and he fled to a house near the area.

The boy may have shot the victim unintentionally, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies are investigating this case.