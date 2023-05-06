WATCH LIVE: King Charles’ coronation

The pomp and pageantry of a king being crowned will be on display for the world to see Saturday with the coronation of King Charles.

NBC’s coverage begins at 4 a.m. central time and can be viewed below.

The ceremony is significant, because it’s been 70 years since the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Her ceremony was televised in black and white and drew in tens of millions of viewers in the United Kingdom. While expected to be scaled back, Charles’ coronation will be broadcast and live streamed in full color all over the world.

While Charles automatically ascended to the throne when Elizabeth died in September and was proclaimed the United Kingdom’s monarch two days later in an ascension ceremony, the coronation is a celebration that ties in tradition, religion, and pageantry.

During the ceremony, Charles’ wife, Camilla, will be crowned as queen consort.

The coronation rituals have taken place at Westminster Abbey since William the Conqueror was crowned in 1066.

BY THE NUMBERS COMPARISON

Coronation Year: Queen Elizabeth II - 1953 | King Charles - 2023

Length of Ceremony: Queen Elizabeth II - 3 hours | King Charles - TBD (but expected to be a shorter and scaled back event)

Guests attending: Queen Elizabeth II - 8,000 | King Charles - 2,800

Procession route: Queen Elizabeth II - 5 miles | King Charles - 1.3 miles

More than 100 heads of state are attending the ceremony. President Joe Biden will not attend., but first lady Jill Biden will be there.