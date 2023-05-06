‘Unbearable odor’ at Caney Creek High School determined to be stink spray after student allegedly confesses to prank

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Authorities said Friday that a student confessed to bringing a highly concentrated prank stink spray to Caney Creek High School, one day after six students were hospitalized after a mysterious odor was reported on campus.

Caney Creek Fire & Rescue said on Facebook that a student confessed to bringing the spray, called Hensgaukt Fart Spray.

Conroe ISD canceled classes at the school Friday as officials continued to investigate the reported odor.

In total, 14 students reported feeling ill of some sort on Thursday, but only six of them were transported to the hospital.

Those hospitalized were in stable condition.