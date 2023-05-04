6 students hospitalized due to ‘unbearable odor’ reported at Caney Creek HS

Fourteen students have been affected, with six being sent to the hospital, after a mysterious odor was reported on the campus of Caney Creek High School Thursday.

CONROE, Texas – Six students have been hospitalized after a mysterious odor was reported on the campus of Caney Creek High School Thursday.

Officials said this is the second day that students on campus have been impacted by the unknown odor, which they originally believed was a gas leak, but it was later determined was not.

Caney Creek Fire Department responded to the campus on Thursday, along with The Woodlands HAZMAT team, after several students reported feeling nauseous.

In total, 14 students reported feeling ill of some sort, but only six of them were transported to the hospital. Those hospitalized are in stable condition.

Staff members and students were evacuated while investigators determined the source of the issue.

The Caney Creek Fire Marshal said the smell could possibly be the result of a prank or some type of spray, but they’re working to find the exact cause.