‘You are not the only one’: Experts speak on loneliness being declared an epidemic in America

The US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared on Tuesday that loneliness is now an epidemic in America.

SEE ALSO: Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general

He says the country is experiencing a crisis of disconnection, and it has costly consequences.

Murthy released an advisory urging people to do what’s necessary to strengthen their relationships.

According to the report, one in every two people is battling loneliness, and it impacts the body the same as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day. Age, social status, and geographical region don’t matter, the situation affects everyone.

“People are absolutely struggling right now, and many are having a hard time finding help,” said Dr. Deborah Fernandez-Turner, a child and adolescent psychiatrist.

Dr. Turner-Fernandez is not surprised by the new report. She serves as the Deputy Chief Psychiatric Officer for CVS Health Aetna.

“We found, based on studies that we’ve done, that about one in 10 Americans are saying that their mental health has gotten worse in this last year alone,” she said.

The Surgeon General says loneliness is far more than a sad feeling.

According to him, isolation is the core of many health issues in the country.

“Loneliness and isolation create a greater risk of heart disease, stroke, depression, anxiety, and premature death,” said Murthy.

He says there are warning signs.

“Are you finding it harder to enjoy yourself? Are you enjoying hobbies? Are you finding yourself scrolling an awful lot on social media, where maybe you used to enjoy reading a book, or you enjoyed going out with friends, but maybe you are doing that a little bit less?” said Fernandez-Turner.

The solution is simple, make time to connect a priority.

The Surgeon General suggests that you answer the phone when friends call, share a meal, listen without distractions, and volunteer.

Dr. Fernandez-Turner says you should also know that you are not alone in feeling alone.

“Knowing that you are not the only one experiencing something, normalizing it, will often make it okay, and also give someone the motivation to say that, ‘I can do something about this,’” she said.

You can schedule a session to speak with a therapist at the CVS MinuteClinic or call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service free helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).