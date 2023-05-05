SHEIN hosting sample sale, block party in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

HOUSTON – SHEIN lovers, rejoice!

The fashion giant is returning to Houston this month to host a sample sale and block party to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Island Heritage Month.

The event is scheduled to happen on May 13, from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Dun Huang Plaza, located at 9889 Bellaire Blvd.

The block party will showcase exclusive murals painted by Asian American Pacific Islander artists.

RELATED: Popular clothing brand SHEIN coming to Houston area for pop-up shop🛍️

There will be live sets by iHeartRadio DJs and local vendors for guests to shop with, in addition to SHEIN products.

SHEIN launched its Art Discovery Program in 2022. The program aims to help draw visitors outside smaller communities in metro areas by creating new shopping and shareable art destinations for a limited time, according to a news release. SHEIN supports surrounding small businesses financially, as well as promotes their business locally and on its global platform.