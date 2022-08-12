Popular clothing brand SHEIN coming to Houston area this weekend for pop-up shop🛍️

Popular online clothing brand SHEIN is coming to the Houston area this weekend for a pop-up shop experience.

HOUSTON – Attention, fashionistas: Prepare to shop until you drop!

Popular online clothing brand SHEIN is coming to the Houston area this weekend for a pop-up shop experience.

From Aug. 12-14, the pop-up shop will be located at 18201 Egret Bay Blvd. Ste. B in the Clear Lake area from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Founded in 2012, SHEIN has become a leading global online retailer. The brand delivers more than 6,000 new fashion, beauty and lifestyle products daily with more than 600,000 items available, according to their LinkedIn page.

The company says its mission is to provide trendy clothing that is “accessible and affordable.”