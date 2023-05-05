Man arrested in fatal March shooting at Baytown motel

BAYTOWN – Baytown police said a suspect in a deadly March shooting which happened at a motel has been arrested.

Demarcuse L. Jackson Sr., 36, is charged with murder for the Mar. 16 shooting which left a man dead and a woman injured.

Police said the shooting happened at a motel located in the 3400 block of N. Alexander. When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old man dead and a 33-year-old woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police identified Jackson as a suspect in the case and on Apr. 25, he was found in the 3700 block of Garth Rd.

“Due to the seriousness of the crime, Baytown Police SWAT Team and Crises Negotiation Team were utilized to take the suspect into custody. The suspect surrendered without incident and was subsequently charged with murder,” Baytown police said.