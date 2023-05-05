Infant pronounced dead after drowning in bathtub in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An infant has been pronounced dead after they reportedly drowned while in a bathtub in southwest Houston Thursday night.

Officers with the Houston Police Department say they responded to the apartment complex in the 6300 block of West Bellfort regarding the incident at around 7:42 p.m.

It is unclear how long the child was left unattended in the bathtub.

Authorities say the child was transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead. It is also unclear exactly how old the child was.

Officials say no one is in custody at this time.