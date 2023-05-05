Boil water notice issued for Montgomery County MUD 111 residents. Here’s what you should know.

Water boils on a stove at a home in Houston in this undated file image.

CONROE, Texas – A boil water notice was issued Friday for residents who use the Montgomery County MUD 111 water system due to a loss of pressure caused by a break in a 16-inch water main line, according to a release.

The Montgomery County MUD 111, located southeast of the Conroe area, serves residents in the Artavia community on the south side of TX-242.

Crews are working to repair the break; however, there is no estimated completion time for the repair.

Official said once water pressure is restored, the boil water notice will be lifted.