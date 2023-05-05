Beltway 8 westbound to be closed in some areas for emergency spot repairs during next 4 months

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation said Friday that portions of the westbound Beltway 8 main lanes will be closed for emergency spot repairs on the roadway surface.

The closures will happen near the Sabo Road exit beginning on May 8 and lasting through Aug. 31. The work is expected to require four months to complete. I-45 direct connectors via Beltway 8 will remain open.

Closures are as follow:

Beltway 8 westbound for Genoa-Red Bluff to I-45 Gulf Freeway total closure : Detour via State Highway 3 exit onto the service road; continue along the service road to the Beamer Road entrance to Beltway 8 westbound.

Beltway 8 entrance ramps total closure: Entrance ramps from State Highway 3, Genoa Red Bluff Road and Crenshaw will be closed. Detour via service road until the Beamer Road entrance to Beltway 8 westbound.

Drivers should expect delays for the duration of the closure and are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

This closure and detour information can be found at Houston TranStar. All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather.