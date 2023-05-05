HOUSTON – Prepare your stomach and your inner child! A LEGO-inspired burger joint is coming to Houston this year.

The pop-up dining experience called the “Brick Burger” is stopping by Louisiana Street Building, B, from Dec. 9-10.

The pop-up combines the joys of LEGOs and gourmet burgers and offers a cool dining experience for families and children, according to a news release.

A LEGO-inspired burger joint "Brick Burger" is coming to Houston (Hidden Media Network)

The brick-themed restaurant contains colorful brick walls, LEGO-themed furniture, and a brick-building station where you can let your imagination run wild while creating your own brick designs, a news release said. The environment is supposed to be kid-friendly and if you’re in the competitive spirit, the pop-up hosts brick-building competitions where you can show off your skills and win prizes.

If you’re not a fan of beef, no worries. There are crisp chicken fillets and veggie options as well.

For more information on where you can purchase tickets, click here.