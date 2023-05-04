TSU aviation program getting $5M training facility at Houston Spaceport

HOUSTON – Texas Southern University’s Aviation Science and Technology program is reaching new heights with the approval of a training facility at the Houston Spaceport.

On Wednesday, Houston’s City Council officially approved the agreement between Houston Airports and TSU, which will last five years and include the creation of an Aviation Education Facility at Ellington Airport.

“The city of Houston is proud of its partnership with Texas Southern University, and we are excited to witness the aviation students’ education and careers take flight. The air transportation industry in Houston and across the United States is growing and provides career opportunities for those with the skills needed to succeed,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Earlier this year, the city provided $1 million in seed money to create a transformational health center at TSU. This project also will transform lives and help students prepare for the future.”

More than 500 aviation and aerospace-related companies operate in Houston, and more than 23,000 aerospace and aviation professionals call Houston home.

“Houston Airports is honored to invest in and inspire the next generation of aviation professionals,” said Mario Diaz, Director of Aviation for Houston Airports. “The facility at Ellington Airport continues the illustrious story of Houston’s aeronautical history. More than 100 years ago, farmers watched the U.S. Army carve runways through rice fields so the nation’s first pilots could train for World War I. Decades later, NASA chose Ellington Airport to train for the Apollo Lunar landing. Soon, students at Texas Southern University will apply the crucial lessons learned at Ellington Airport to revolutionize the aviation industry.”

Houston Airports will invest up to $5 million to build the facility. It will be constructed on approximately two acres of land that is accessible to an existing taxi-lane connector at Ellington Airport. Because TSU is an accredited university, the Federal Aviation Administration allows Houston Airports to charge a reduced annual rent of $60,000 to lease the facilities. If the lease is extended beyond the initial five-year period, full market rate rent will be charged. The city of Houston said this investment will not impact its fiscal budget.

“The Aviation Science Management program at Texas Southern University is thankful for this investment the City of Houston and Houston Airports are making in our students and in the future of aviation,” said Executive Director of Aviation Dr. Terance Fontaine. “Likewise, we appreciate the unwavering support our program has received from President Lesia Crumpton-Young, Regent James Benham and the entire Board of Regents to get us to this point. We are honored to be the first tenants in this new lease space. This opportunity provides an enhanced environment for student learning opportunities as we work to address our nation’s critical aviation needs. Furthermore, it provides space for our fleet of eight aircraft to be housed inside and protected from weather conditions, thus allowing us to preserve them for extended use.”

The 2-acre facility will include: