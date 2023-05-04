Teacher Appreciation Week 2023: Freebies and deals offered for educators

HOUSTON – Teacher Appreciation Week is May 8 - 12, and it’s the annual time to show your favorite educator some love that they most definitely deserve.

Several businesses and restaurants will be offering deals and freebies to say “Thank You” to our educators who we appreciate so much.

Here is where educators can get freebies and discounts:

Whataburger is offering FREE week-long breakfast entrees for all teachers from 5 a.m. - 9 a.m. Teachers will be able to choose from a taquito with cheese, a breakfast on a bun or a honey butter chicken biscuit. They will also receive a 25% discount on all retail items from the Whatastore by using the code WHATATEACHER23.

Great Wolf Lodge Grapevine is offering 40% off reservations booked from May 10 - Sept. 21. The reservations must be booked by May 14. Use the code TEACHER to apply. Also, families can nominate a teacher during Teacher Appreciation Week on Twitter by using the hashtag #GWLTerrificTeacher, tagging @GreatWolfLodge and sharing why their teacher is so amazing. Ten teachers will win a $1,000 gift card to use to purchase classroom supplies.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is offering 10% off all purchases during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Einstein Bros. Bagels will offer 20% gift cards for anyone who wants to treat their favorite teacher.