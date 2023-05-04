Student charged after Klein Oak High School employee injured trying to break up fight

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Klein ISD said a student has been charged after an employee at Klein Oak High School was assaulted while trying to break up an altercation between two students.

The district said the employee sustained injuries while trying to break up the two students after a student assaulted the employee. The employee is currently undergoing medical treatment.

“Felony charges have been accepted against the student who assaulted our employee in addition to the highest level of disciplinary actions according to the Student Code of Conduct, including expulsion,” a statement from the district read.

Additional charges may be pursued as the investigation continues.

“We have zero tolerance for this inexcusable behavior,” the district said.