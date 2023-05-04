Man fatally shot by suspects wearing ski masks during robbery at SE Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed by suspects at an apartment complex in southeast Houston Thursday, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD responded to reports of a shooting at the Parc at South Green apartments located at 12510 S. Green Dr. at around 1:50 a.m.

When units arrived, they located a man possibly in his mid-20s with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department.

According to witnesses, two men wearing ski masks were seen near the victim. Witnesses then heard an altercation and gunshots. The suspects fled the scene on foot, HPD.

The investigation is ongoing.