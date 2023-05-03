Houston police searching for fugitive accused of sexually abusing children for a year

Authorities are looking for 39-year-old Frank Pool, who is accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public to help them find a man accused of sexually abusing children.

Frank Pool, 39, is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.

Police said they received a call about the sexual abuse, which happened in the 7000 block of West Gulf Bank Road, on Aug. 2, 2021.

According to law enforcement, the children said they suffered abuse by the suspect for a year.

Pool is described by police as a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps law enforcement charge Pool or arrest him.

To report information, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477), click here, or use the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Tips that are directly made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and are the only ones that qualify for a reward.