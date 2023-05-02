80º

Watch Live: U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee introduces Stop Human Trafficking in School Zones Act

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is holding a news conference on Tuesday to announce the Stop Human Trafficking In School Zones Act that she has created.

The event is happening at 2 p.m. at the Micky Leland Federal Building at 1919 Smith Street in Houston. Lee is the Democratic Chief Deputy Whip for the United States House of Representatives.

“Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is dedicated to keeping our children safe from the scourge of human trafficking. And because she believes that schools can and should be safe havens of academic achievement and exploration, she has introduced the Stop Human Trafficking in School Zones Act, which places a target directly on those traffickers who dare target, lure, exploit, and victimize our children and youth, particularly while they are at school, participating in extracurricular activities, or at places where children and youth gather,” said the office of Jackson Lee.

