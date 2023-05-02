Tyre Nichols death: DA will not charge ex-Memphis police officer involved in traffic stop

In this photo obtained from the Memphis Police Department's Facebook page, Preston Hemphill receives a certificate from Memphis Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe after completing the training to join the department's Crisis Intervention Team on July 21, 2022. Police officials said Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, that Hemphill and another officer were relieved of duty in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, widening the circle of punishment for the shocking display of police brutality after video showed many more people failed to help him beyond the five officers accused of beating him to death. (Memphis Police Department via AP)

MEMPHIS – No criminal charges will be brought against a Memphis police officer who was fired for his involvement in the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols, the Shelby County District Attorney said Tuesday.

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was brutally assaulted after he was pulled over on Jan. 7 for alleged reckles driving and died of his wounds three days later. On Tuesday, Shelby County DA Steve Mulroy shared an update regarding the investigation into Nichols’ death, explaining why criminal charges against former Memphis police Officer Preston Hemphill were not warranted.

Hemphill was at the scene of the traffic stop, but was never present at the later scene where Nichols was seen on video being punched and struck with a baton, the prosecutor said.

