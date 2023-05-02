68º

Driver, passenger dead in 2-vehicle crash involving 17-year-old in SW Houston intersection

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

2 people are dead in a 2 vehicle crash involving 17-year-old (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Two people are dead in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Houston Monday evening, according to Houston police.

The crash was reported at South Post Oak near Anderson at around 10 p.m.

According to Houston police, the driver of a white-colored Jeep was driving south on South Post Oak and made a U-Turn in front of a gray-colored SUV driven by a 17-year-old.

Both the driver and passenger in the white Jeep died at the scene.

The teen driver of the gray-colored SUV had two children inside, according to police. All three were treated at the hospital in good condition.

Investigators believe alcohol was not a factor in this crash.

According to police, the U-Turn at that particular intersection is legal, but drivers must yield to oncoming traffic.

