Jacob’s Wells to remain closed ‘for the foreseeable future’ due to low water levels, spring flow

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Swimming at one of the most popular swimming holes in Texas will remain banned “for the foreseeable future” due to low water levels and spring flow, according to Hays County Parks officials.

The announcement was made Sunday on Jacob’s Well Natural Area social media account.

“We will keep y’all updated if conditions change,” the post read.

The area remains open for hiking and viewing the spring, but no water access will be allowed. There is no fee to enter the natural area.

In 2022, swimming at the park was also closed due to the threat of high bacteria levels, other pollutants and poor visibility conditions were unsafe for swimming, officials said in a release.

A popular recreational destination in the Hill Country, Jacob’s Well Natural Area has the second-largest fully submerged cave in Texas. The water temperature stays a constant 68°F.

For additional information, visit https://hayscountytx.com.