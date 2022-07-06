Swimming suspended at Jacob’s Well for foreseeable future

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Hays County banned swimming at Jacob’s Well Natural Area for the foreseeable future due to high bacteria counts in the water.

The threat of high bacteria levels, other pollutants and poor visibility conditions are unsafe for swimming, officials said in a release.

“When swimming will be allowed again depends on factors beyond our control,” the release reads. “We will monitor those conditions daily and update the information on our website and social media pages.”

The area remains open for hiking and other activities including geocaching.

A popular recreational destination in the Hill Country, Jacob’s Well Natural Area has the second-largest fully submerged cave in Texas. The water temperature stays a constant 68°F.

The swim season began May 1. Due to the unforeseen circumstances, Hays County said it will work with individuals who made reservations affected by the closure.

For additional information, visit https://hayscountytx.com.