‘We feel devalued’ : Prairie View A&M alumni president wants to leave Texas A&M University System

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – Prairie View A&M University could separate from the Texas A&M University System if the National Alumni Association president has his way.

Mark Falls claims the Board of Regents doesn’t adequately fund the Historically Black College/University.

“The federal government has committed to providing financial support to PV so long as Texas matches that support. We’re a land grant college that was established in 1890,” Falls said. “The state of Texas fails to provide the same level of one-to-one matching dollars as compared to the University of Texas and Texas A&M University.”

“We feel devalued,” Falls said. “We feel underserved. We feel like we don’t have a say so. They’re always in control.”

Falls says he has spoken with several Houston-area state lawmakers about leaving the system. He adds if he succeeds, then PVAMU won’t become private but instead operate like any Texas Southern University, which is also a land grant, and have its own Board of Regents.

“Since we are a first-class institution, there’s no need for us to be under the Texas A&M system,” Falls said.

THE TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY SYSTEM STATEMENT:

“We can’t speak to past inequities, but under Chancellor John Sharp and the Board of Regents, the funding for Prairie View A&M University has been the best it’s ever been. For example, the System has allocated $341 million in construction projects to Prairie View A&M over the past 11 years. Further, the System has given $36 million in research funding from the chancellor’s research fund to the university in the same period. Also notably, Prairie View A&M’s allocation from A&M’s permanent endowment increased by nearly 150 percent, from $12.1 million in 2011 to $29.9 million this year. And on an annual per-student basis, System funding has more than doubled to $3,306 per student, up from $1,384,” Copelin said.