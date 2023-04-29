Mississippi fugitive caught in Houston won’t fight being returned to Mississippi

The fugitive who was among four inmates that escaped from a Mississippi detention facility will be returned to Mississippi, after declining his right to a formal extradition hearing.

The entire transaction with a District Court Judge took less than a minute.

Jerry Wayne Raynes, 51, is presumed to have been traveling in a stolen Hines County pick-up truck.

What’s still unclear, at least to the public, is if any of the other fugitives were also traveling in the truck that was found abandoned on Campbell Road at the Katy Freeway.

Another fugitive, Dylan Arrington, was killed in a house fire after a standoff with police that included a police officer getting shot in the leg.

Raynes was originally charged with Burglary and Auto Theft.